Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NRG Energy stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

