Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Paycom Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at $45,990,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,367 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $169.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.70. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $283.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

