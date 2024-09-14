Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total transaction of $25,354,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,841,018.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,981 shares of company stock valued at $115,281,744 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $379.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.92 and its 200 day moving average is $314.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $385.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

