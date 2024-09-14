Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.14.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,148 shares of company stock worth $25,658,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $265.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.98 and a beta of 0.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $287.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.56.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

