Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 842.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average of $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

