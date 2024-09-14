Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $81.54 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

