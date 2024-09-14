Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after buying an additional 193,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 360,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 55,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRT opened at $117.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $117.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

