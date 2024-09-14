Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,958 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,055,000 after buying an additional 559,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,001,000 after purchasing an additional 844,014 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after purchasing an additional 507,045 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,033,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,574,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CCL opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.