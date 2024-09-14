Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,711 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Triumph Financial worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFIN opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFIN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

