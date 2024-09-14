Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 13.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,540,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $155.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $159.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

