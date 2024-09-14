Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,626 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,747 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.45 and a beta of 3.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AR

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.