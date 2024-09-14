Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.33.
Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.
View Our Latest Report on OLLI
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.