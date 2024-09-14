Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

