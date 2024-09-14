DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in DaVita by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,601 shares of company stock worth $17,525,449. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVA

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $163.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $163.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.