Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,583 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after buying an additional 851,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after buying an additional 832,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average is $123.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. TD Cowen cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total transaction of $117,417,472.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,094,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,453,747.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $117,417,472.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,094,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,453,747.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock worth $722,588,749. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

