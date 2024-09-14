Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Demant A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WILYY
Demant A/S Stock Performance
About Demant A/S
Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Demant A/S
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.