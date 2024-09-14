Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Demant A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

About Demant A/S

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. Demant A/S has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

