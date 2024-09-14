Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,093,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DB opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

