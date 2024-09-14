Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $42.33 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

