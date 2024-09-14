Diversified LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diversified LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.49 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.