Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after buying an additional 487,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,804,000 after purchasing an additional 348,442 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

