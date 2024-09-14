Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Short Interest Update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIWGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 2,135.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:DFLIW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

