Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Short Interest Update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 2,135.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Dragonfly Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ:DFLIW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.18.
About Dragonfly Energy
