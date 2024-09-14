Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires 56,600 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 56,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.78 per share, with a total value of C$1,006,393.28.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 19th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 39,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.82 per share, with a total value of C$743,247.80.
- On Monday, June 17th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,625.00.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 8.5 %
D.UN opened at C$22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$24.06. The company has a market cap of C$362.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.01.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
