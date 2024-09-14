Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,167 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $104,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,001,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,555 shares of company stock valued at $18,302,871. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $228.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $140.16 and a one year high of $251.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

