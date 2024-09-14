Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $6,038,079.02 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $6,038,079.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,593,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $57,600.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 400 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $12,800.00.

BROS stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 189.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,962,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,042,000 after buying an additional 527,716 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,953,000 after buying an additional 222,650 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,626,000 after buying an additional 480,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,435,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

