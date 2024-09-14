e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at TD Cowen

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

NYSE ELF opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

