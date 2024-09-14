EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Stake Boosted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 125.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 694.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Performance

NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.70. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EchoStar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SATS

About EchoStar

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.