Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 120,772 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 919,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

