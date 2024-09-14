EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, an increase of 3,011.9% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
EML Payments Stock Performance
EMCHF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. EML Payments has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.
About EML Payments
