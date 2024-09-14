Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Position Trimmed by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Endava by 2,113.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at $1,136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at $832,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $1,837,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $33.47 on Friday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

