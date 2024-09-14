Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,644 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 422.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 48,765 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.