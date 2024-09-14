Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 57.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGR opened at $320.88 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $229.57 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

