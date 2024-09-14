Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $734,400.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Equinix Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $871.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $811.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $794.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.