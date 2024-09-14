Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Position Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 1,421.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,635,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,635,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

