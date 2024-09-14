Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the mining company will earn $0.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KGC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $265,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,791 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,695,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,120 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,907,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,445,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,269 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

