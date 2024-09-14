Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Everest Group by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EG opened at $382.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.76 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.09.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

