Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.23 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

