Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

