Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,112 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 5.06% of Expro Group worth $128,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 833,928 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expro Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after buying an additional 194,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In related news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Expro Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.20 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

