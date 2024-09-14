F. Brian Bradstreet Sells 500 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,629.00, for a total transaction of C$814,500.00.

Shares of FFH opened at C$1,656.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1,578.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,536.04. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1,070.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,669.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$51.23 by C($0.36). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of C$10.25 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 208.2727273 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,829.17.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

