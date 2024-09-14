Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 666 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average of $164.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,016,931. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

