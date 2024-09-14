Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,200 shares, an increase of 1,861.2% from the August 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Farmmi Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ FAMI opened at $0.24 on Friday. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

Farmmi Company Profile

See Also

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

