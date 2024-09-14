Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

FHLC stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $74.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

