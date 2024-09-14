Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 434.4% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 51,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $227,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,386,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $84.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.