First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$20.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$16.86 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.31.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0143443 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

