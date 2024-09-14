First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Position Cut by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

