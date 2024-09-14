First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.27% of First Trust Water ETF worth $69,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

FIW stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $108.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.