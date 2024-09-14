Forsta AP Fonden Buys 1,800 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Constellation Brands by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after buying an additional 125,730 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 in the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $252.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.91 and a 200-day moving average of $253.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.