Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,116.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,085.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,009.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
