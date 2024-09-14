Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,706,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after acquiring an additional 57,010 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,868.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $1,886.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,680.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,432.77.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,582.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.