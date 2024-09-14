Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.05% of Bunge Global worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

