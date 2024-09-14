Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.04 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

